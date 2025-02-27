Tkachuk (groin) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against the Oilers, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

There was no update in Tkachuk's status, though coach Paul Maurice did state that his star 27-year-old winger was out "near-term", rather than long-term. Tkachuk had been white-hot before the 4 Nations Face-Off break with eight goals and eight assists across eight games. Overall, he has 22 goals, 35 assists, 23 power-play points, 156 shots on goal and 84 hits across 52 appearances this season.