Tkachuk notched one goal and one power-play assist in Florida's 4-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Tkachuk has two goals and three points through two games with the Panthers. He was acquired from Calgary in the offseason in a trade that sent Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to the Flames. Tkachuk has been skating alongside Sam Bennett and Rudolfs Balcers at even strength this year. He has also been seeing time on the top power-play unit, which grants him valuable exposure to Aleksander Barkov.