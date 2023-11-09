Tkachuk produced an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.
Tkachuk set up an Oliver Ekman-Larsson tally in the first period. The helper extended Tkachuk's point streak to four games (one goal, three assists) as he continues to produce solid offense in a second-line role. The 25-year-old winger is up to two goals, nine assists, 55 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 outings this season.
