Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged six hits and posted two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Tkachuk's goal was his first since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The winger had been limited to one assist over his previous six appearances. Despite the scoring slump, he's maintained a point-per-game pace with six goals and 16 helpers over 22 playoff outings. Tkachuk has added 81 shots on net, 64 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating.