Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk was booed right from the start, as Oilers fans clearly remember his antics in Battles of Alberta from years past. The winger got some early revenge with a first-period tally and also helped out on Brandon Montour's goal in the third, but the Oilers got the last laugh with a late comeback. Over the last seven games, Tkachuk has five goals and seven assists, with five of those outings resulting in multiple points. The 24-year-old winger has 10 tallies, 19 helpers, 89 shots, 37 PIM, 16 hits and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances.