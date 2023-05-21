Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

Tkachuk made sure Saturday's contest ended much faster than Thursday's quadruple-overtime marathon. He tallied just 1:51 into overtime in Game 2, notching his second game-winning tally in a row. The 25-year-old's clutch performances have helped the Panthers to a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals before they've played on home ice this round. He has seven tallies, 18 points (six on the power play), 42 shots on net, 48 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 14 playoff outings.