Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Both of his points came on the power play, with his goal being his first power-play marker of the campaign. The winger has gotten back to his usual level with 10 points over his last nine contests. For the season, he's still well off the mark with seven tallies, 30 points (12 on the power play), 132 shots on net, 42 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 38 outings. Tkachuk is shooting a mere 5.3 percent -- after back-to-back 40-goal, 100-point campaigns, positive regression should be in his future.