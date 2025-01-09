Tkachuk notched two assists, two shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Tkachuk set up the Panthers' first and last goals -- a power-play tally by Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen's empty-netter, respectively. This was Tkachuk's first multi-point effort since Dec. 18 versus the Wild, and he earned his first assists since Dec. 22 against the Lightning. The winger has gone a little quiet recently but remains entrenched in a top-six role with power-play time. He's at 14 goals, 24 assists, 17 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 60 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 37 appearances this season.