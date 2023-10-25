Tkachuk posted two assists and seven shots, fueling the Panthers to a 3-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Tkachuk would pick up helpers on Carter Verhaeghe's opening goal and Kevin Stenlund's empty-netter. Tkachuk also recorded seven shots and a plus-2 rating. Coming off back-to-back 100-point seasons, he has yet to score a goal this season but has maintained a point-per-game pace with six assists in six games. The 25-year-old will continue to play a large role on the Panthers' top-six forward core and top power-play unit.