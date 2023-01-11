Tkachuk scored twice on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Tkachuk's goal in the final minute of the second period could have been a back-breaker, but the Avalanche rallied in the third. The 25-year-old then scored on the power play with 3:30 left in the contest, and that goal stood as the game-winner. He's produced five goals and three assists during his four-game point streak, and he's up to 22 tallies, 53 points (19 on the power play), 152 shots on net, 25 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 40 contests overall.