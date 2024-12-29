Tkachuk had three shots on net with a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens.
Tkachuk sustained a knee injury and briefly left Florida's previous game. The holiday break gave him plenty of time to recover. Tkachuk had 16:18 of TOI.
