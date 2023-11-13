Tkachuk recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

He helped set up Sam Reinhart for a tally midway through the first period before Carter Verhaeghe tapped home the rebound on a Tkachuk shot early in the third for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Tkachuk has found the scoresheet in six straight games, racking up two goals and eight points over the hot streak, and on the season the 25-year-old has produced three goals and 15 points in 14 contests.