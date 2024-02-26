Tkachuk (undisclosed) is expected back in the lineup versus Buffalo on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tkachuk is set to return to action after missing just one game due to his undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old winger was rolling offensively before getting hurt, racking up four goals and 10 helpers, including six power-play points, in his last seven outings. In addition to resuming his top-six role, Tkachuk figures to link back up with the No. 1 power-play unit.