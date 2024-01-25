Tkachuk scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

He also chipped in three shots on net, two hits and a plus-3 rating. Tkachuk has caught fire in January, erupting for 10 goals and 21 points in 11 games as he puts a sluggish start to the campaign behind him. On the season, the 26-year-old winger is back on a point-a-game pace with 48 points (15 goals, 33 helpers) in 47 contests.