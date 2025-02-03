Tkachuk scored a goal, provided a helper and took six shots on net in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Both of Tkachuk's points came in the third period where he first helped fellow winger Carter Verhaeghe complete his hat trick. His goal came near the end of the period by capitalizing on New York's empty net. The 27-year-old eclipsed the 50-point mark on the season and has 18 goals, 32 assists, 139 shots on net and 77 hits across 49 games. The winger has nine points over his last five games with four of them being goals. If he can continue to boost the momentum of Florida's offense, he will be considered an elite option in fantasy for the rest of the season considering his category coverage.