Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

He gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, chipping home the rebound on a Brandon Montour shot, but Florida faded away over the final two frames. Tkachuk has been cold lately along with the rest of his squad, finding the scoresheet in only two of the last seven games, but on the season the former Flame still sports an impressive 40 points through 32 contests.