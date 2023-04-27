Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal in overtime to go with a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 Game 5 win over the Bruins.

Tkachuk found himself all alone in front after Linus Ullmark turned the puck over behind the net, and the winger calmly lifted the puck on the backhand over the sprawling Ullmark to extend the series. Prior to scoring in overtime, Tkachuk assisted on Sam Reinhart's go-ahead, power-play goal in the third period. Tkachuk led the Panthers with 109 points in the regular season, so it's no surprise that he's also been the team's best player in the playoffs, with three goals and four assists through five games.