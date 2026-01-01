default-cbs-image
Tkachuk (groin) is at Thursday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Tkachuk is getting closer to returning to the lineup, after missing the first 39 games of the season, following offseason groin surgery. The talented winger had 22 goals and 35 assists across 52 regular-season games in 2024-25.

