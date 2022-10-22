Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, but the Panthers suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Friday.

When Tkachuk scores this season, he is doing so in bunches. The 24-year-old left winger collected two points Friday for the third time in five games. Tkachuk, who collected a career-high 42 goals and 104 points for the Flames last season, scored his third goal Friday. He later drew a helper on Rudolfs Balcers' second-period tally. Tkachuk was in the penalty box when the winning goal was scored during the extra stanza.