Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Tkachuk had an eventful night, which saw him leave the game late in the first period and miss part of the second with a suspected injury. He ended up being just fine, with his goal late in the third sending the contest into overtime. The winger continues to be a star for the Panthers with 24 points, 57 shots on net, 58 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 19 playoff contests.