Tkachuk recorded two assists, placed three shots on net and had three hits in Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Tkachuk helped the Panthers create offense in the clutch, as he placed a shot on net with just 24 seconds remaining that was ultimately redirected into the back of the net by Sam Bennett for Friday's go-ahead score. The 28-year-old right winger has been on fire as of late, recording at least one point in 17 of his last 20 games and 30 total points in that stretch. Overall, his 28 assists and 35 points rank fourth and sixth across the NHL, respectively. Tkachuk is fully on his way to a bounce-back season after dealing with injuries for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign.