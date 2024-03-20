Tkachuk is questionable for Thursday's contest against Nashville because of an undisclosed injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Wednesday.

Tkachuk's injury might not be serious, but the Panthers want to see him participate in a morning skate before giving him the green light to play. He has 22 goals, 76 points and 76 PIM in 67 contests in 2023-24. If Tkachuk is unavailable Thursday, then Kyle Okposo might draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday.