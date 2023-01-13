Tkachuk registered a power-play assist, four shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tkachuk continues to be a force on offense in January -- he has nine points, including four on the power play, over his last six games. The helper was his 30th of the season to go with 22 tallies through 40 contests. The winger is up to 19 power-play points, 149 shots on net, 27 hits, 63 PIM and a plus-5 rating.