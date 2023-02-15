Tkachuk registered two assists in a 6-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Tkachuk has 27 goals and 75 points in 54 contests this season. He's been red hot lately, earning six multi-point games over his last eight outings. Tkachuk's also on pace to surpass his 2021-22 offensive total, which is very impressive given that the 25-year-old finished last season with 104 points in 82 contests.