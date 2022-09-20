Tkachuk (hand) is on the Panthers' training camp roster.
Tkachuk dealt with a hand injury during the Flames' playoff run last season, but it was never expected to interrupt his preparation for 2022-23. The 24-year-old heads into his first year with the Panthers coming off of a 104-point campaign. Tkachuk is expected to form a top-line partnership with Aleksander Barkov while also seeing first-unit minutes on the power play.
