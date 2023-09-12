Tkachuk (broken sternum) will be available for the start of training camp, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Tkachuk was forced to sit out Florida's season-ending loss to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Playoffs because of a broken sternum. He racked up 11 goals and 13 assists in 20 playoff contests prior to getting injured. Tkachuk amassed 40 goals, 109 points and 123 PIM in 79 games during the regular season.