Tkachuk was suspended for two games Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick.

Tkachuk was given a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference and a misconduct at the 19:59 mark of the third period of Saturday's loss to the Kings. The NHL Department of Player Safety ruled that Tkachuk made purposeful contact when he poked Quick in face with his stick. The Panthers forward will be eligible to return Saturday, Oct. 12 against Edmonton. Tkachuk has racked up 17 points, including 12 assists, in 12 games this season.