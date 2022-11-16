Tkachuk was credited with three assists during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.

Tkachuk earned his 400th point early during his 445th game. The 24-year-old left winger earned the career milestone on a secondary helper, supporting Sam Reinhart's second-period goal. Tkachuk, who registered a plus-4 rating and added two hits, also aided Nick Cousins, who scored the game-winner, and Carter Verhaeghe, who capped the scoring with an empty netter. Tkachuk recorded his first point on Oct. 18, 2016. The then-Flames rookie scored against the Sabres during his fourth game.