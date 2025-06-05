Tkachuk notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Tkachuk picked up the secondary helper on the first of Sam Bennett's two goals in the contest. The 27-year-old Tkachuk has picked up the pace lately, earning two goals and six assists over six games since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. He's at five goals, 12 helpers, 30 shots on net, 40 hits, 10 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 18 playoff outings.