Tkachuk registered two assists in Florida's 6-3 win over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Tkachuk provided the primary assist on Sam Bennett's marker early in the second frame, which put Florida up 1-0. He later helped out on Carter Verhaeghe's third-period goal to increase the Panthers' edge to 4-2. Tkachuk was dominant in the regular season, providing 40 goals and 109 points in 79 outings. He's carried that into the 2023 playoffs with a goal and three points in two contests.