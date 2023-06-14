Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday that Tkachuk suffered a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Tkachuk tried to work through the injury, but the wear and tear from Game 4 ultimately kept him out of the lineup for Tuesday's season-ending loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5. It's unclear if he will be fully healed from the injury in time for training camp in September. Tkachuk finished the playoffs with 24 points in 20 contests and tied for third in postseason scoring among all players.