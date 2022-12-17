Tkachuk (illness) will return to the Panthers' lineup Saturday.
Tkachuk was sidelined Thursday with an illness but he'll be good to go for Saturday's contest in New Jersey. The 25-year-old winger will return to a top-six role where he's posted 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) through 28 games this season.
