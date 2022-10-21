Tkachuk has a four-game point streak going into Friday's game against Tampa Bay.
Tkachuk has collected two goals and four assists in his first four contests as a member of the Panthers. He is coming off a two-assist performance in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia. Tkachuk leads Florida in scoring, and ranks first on the team with 18 shots on goal.
