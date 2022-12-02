Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk has multiple points in six of the last nine games, and third was his fourth three-point effort of the season. The winger opened the scoring in the first period and helped out on both of Sam Bennett's tallies later in the game. Tkachuk has 11 goals, 21 helpers, 95 shots on net, 39 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 22 outings. He's on pace to exceed the career-high 104 points he produced as a member of the Flames last season.