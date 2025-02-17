Tkachuk (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Team USA against Sweden on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Tkachuk was limited to just 11:10 of ice time against Canada on Saturday -- though part of that was the result of him spending five minutes in the penalty box after dropping the gloves with Brandon Hagel. With Tkachuk out Monday, Chris Kreider will finally get his chance to suit up for Team USA. According to brother Brady Tkachuk, Matthew is expected to be ready to play in Thursday's 4 Nations Final, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.