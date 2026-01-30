Tkachuk recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Tkachuk went goalless in his first five appearances of the season, but he finally ended that drought with a strong showing Thursday. Tkachuk is still getting into a rhythm of things since he made his season debut Jan. 19, but the early returns have been positive. The star winger has six points in six games so far (two goals, four assists). He also logged 23:41 TOI in this game, marking the first time this season he played over 21 minutes in a single contest -- another positive sign for his rest-of-season upside.