Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots, helping the Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Tkachuk tipped home a shot from the point by Brandon Montour to score the eventual game-winning goal. The former Flame extends his point streak to three games with six points in that span. The first-year Panther is now up to 38 goals and 102 points in 74 games.