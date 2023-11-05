Tkachuk scored a goal on eight shots in the Panthers' 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Tkachuk hammered home a rebound past Petr Mrazek to cut the Blackhawks' lead to 4-2. That would be the closest the Panthers would get however, as they would eventually drop the contest 5-2. This game gives Tkachuk his second goal of the season and points in four of his last five games. He will continue to be a major part of the Panthers' offense playing on the second line and top power-play unit.