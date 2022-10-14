Tkachuk scored a goal, leading the Panthers to a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.
Tkachuk was active Thursday, generating 15 shot attempts (four on goal). In his first game with the Panthers, Tkachuk finally broke through with 1:15 remaining in the third period, sealing the season-opening victory. The 2016 first-round draft selection broke out with a 42-goal, 104-point campaign with the Flames last season. Now, as a member of the high-scoring Panthers, Tkachuk could challenge to top his career highs.
