Tkachuk (groin) will be activated from non-roster injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup against San Jose, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

After missing the first 47 games of 2025-26, Tkachuk will make his season debut. He accounted for 22 goals, 57 points, 156 shots on net, 54 PIM and 84 hits across 52 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Based on Monday's morning skate, Tkachuk will occupy a third-line role versus the Sharks, but he should also see time on the power play.