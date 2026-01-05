Tkachuk (groin) is slated to travel with the Panthers during their upcoming six-game road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Monday.

Tkachuk hasn't yet suited up for the Panthers this season, but he could return during the team's upcoming road trip, which begins Tuesday in Toronto and concludes Jan. 17 against Washington. The 28-year-old practiced in a non-contact jersey recently, and he'll presumably need to progress to full-time work before he's given the green light for game action.