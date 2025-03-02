Tkachuk (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
Tkachuk has missed the last four games after being injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Tkachuk has generated 22 goals, 57 points, 156 shots on net, 84 hits and 54 PIM through 52 appearances this season. Due to Tkachuk's absence, Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich have been occupying top-six roles.
