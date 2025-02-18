Tkachuk (lower body) is expected to be available for Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off Final against Team Canada, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Tuesday.
Tkachuk did not suit up for Team USA's 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday. The star winger's availability, along with Brady Tkachuk (lower body) and Auston Matthews (upper body), will be key components to potential success for the Americans. Tkachuk has potted two goals and added a helper through two games in the tournament.
