Tkachuk scored two goals, including the game-winner, dished an assist and added seven shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

With just 12 seconds remaining, Tkachuk redirected Sam Reinhart's shot attempt past Joel Hofer to seal the win. His other goal came on the power play in Thursday's first period. Overall, the 27-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 33 assists, 54 points, 148 shots on net, and 83 hits in 51 games this season. In his last seven outings, Tkachuk has 13 points with seven goals. Over that stretch, he is tied for the league lead in points with Boston's David Pastrnak. His slow start on offense may keep him from replicating his career high of 109 points from two seasons ago, but his fantasy value ranks in an elite tier for the time being.