Tkachuk scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Toronto.

He swatted in his own rebound on a first-period power play to knot the game 1-1. It took a video review to confirm the puck had crossed the line. Tkachuk's goal streak now stands at six games (seven goals), and he has put up points in eight straight games (seven goals, nine assists). If the kitties can claw their way into a wild card spot, Tkachuk will almost certainly get votes for the Hart trophy for almost single-handedly carrying them to the postseason.