Tkachuk scored twice and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.
All three points came on the power play. Tkachuk has two consecutive three-point games, and overall, he has 30 goals and 87 points in 64 games on the season. That means Tkachuk is on pace for another 100-plus point season and maybe even a career year. He delivered a career-high 104 points in 2021-22.
