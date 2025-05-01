Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Tkachuk has averaged just 13:41 of ice time over five playoff contests. While his minutes are being managed coming off a long-term groin injury, he's been productive with five points, eight shots on net, three hits, 11 PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's still seeing a hearty amount of power-play time (3:38 per game), which is where he's earned four of his five points this postseason.