Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Starts skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk (groin) has resumed skating, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Wednesday.
Tkachuk's timeline to return is still somewhere between December and January, but he is progressing on an on-and-off schedule. The 27-year-old had 22 goals, 57 points, 54 PIM and 84 hits across 52 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Tkachuk should serve in a top-six capacity when he's healthy.
