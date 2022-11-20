Tkachuk scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

His tally midway through the third period was the final goal of regulation and earned the Panthers a point, but they couldn't find a winner. Tkachuk has reeled off three straight multi-point performances, boosting his numbers on the season to seven goals and 24 points through 16 games as he proves last year's breakout in Calgary was no fluke.