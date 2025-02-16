Tkachuk (lower body) is being evaluated ahead of Monday's 4 Nations Face-Off game versus Sweden, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Sunday.
Tkachuk missed most of the third period in Saturday's 3-1 win over Canada. It's unclear if he will play versus Sweden, and he could sit out the matchup because Team USA has already clinched a spot in Thursday's championship game. Tkachuk has two goals and one assist through two outings at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
